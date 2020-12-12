Overview of Dr. John Fudyma, MD

Dr. John Fudyma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of NY at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Fudyma works at Latus Medical Care in Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.