Overview of Dr. John Fulkerson, MD

Dr. John Fulkerson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Fulkerson works at Orthopedic Associates of Hartford in Hartford, CT with other offices in Rocky Hill, CT and Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.