Dr. John Fulkerson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (47)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Fulkerson, MD

Dr. John Fulkerson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Fulkerson works at Orthopedic Associates of Hartford in Hartford, CT with other offices in Rocky Hill, CT and Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fulkerson's Office Locations

    Hartford
    85 Seymour St Ste 607, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-8256
    Orthopedic Associates of Hartford
    1111 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-3210
    Yale Orthopedic Surgery
    67 Masonic Ave # 1, Wallingford, CT 06492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-2579

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Internal Derangement of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 23, 2020
    Dr. Fulkerson has performed multiple procedures on me over that past 10 years, including knee surgery and Rotator Cuff surgery on both shoulders (the left shoulder most recently in Sept 2019). The results for each has been excellent. I am very active and run, exercise, ski and swim often with no pain and full use of each joint/limb. He is easy to talk to, explains things clearly and I highly recommend him for similar medical needs.
    Dan Gabree — Jan 23, 2020
    About Dr. John Fulkerson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184621419
    Education & Certifications

    • Spl Surg Hosp
    • Yale Med Ctr
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    • Williams College
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Fulkerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulkerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fulkerson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fulkerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulkerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulkerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulkerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulkerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

