Dr. John Furiasse, MD
Overview
Dr. John Furiasse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL.
Dr. Furiasse works at
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 4250, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 981-3680
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Bartlett1041 W Stearns Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (847) 981-3680Monday7:00am - 8:30pmTuesday7:00am - 8:30pmWednesday7:00am - 8:30pmThursday7:00am - 8:30pmFriday7:00am - 8:30pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste G01, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Furiasse is an outstanding cardiologist and and an especially good diagnostician! He always puts me at ease with his calm professional manner! He saved my life 8 years ago because he listened to my symptoms and sent me to specialist for extensive heart surgery. I won’t see anyone else!!
About Dr. John Furiasse, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1063466167
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
