Dr. John Furrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Furrey, MD
Overview of Dr. John Furrey, MD
Dr. John Furrey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furrey's Office Locations
- 1 299 Faunce Corner Rd Fl 1, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 995-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Furrey?
From start to end I have received thorough and exceptional care. My outcome surpassed anything I could of ever imagined.! By far the best decision I have ever made and I can't say enough about Dr. John Furrey. I recovered in less than a month with minimal scarring. Dr. Furrey has changed me not only physically but mentally as well. He gave me back my confidence. I get so many compliments on how amazing I look and how perfect my shape is. Would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. John Furrey, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1225061062
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furrey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furrey has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Furrey speaks Portuguese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Furrey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.