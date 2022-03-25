Dr. John Galanis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Galanis, MD
Overview of Dr. John Galanis, MD
Dr. John Galanis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California
Dr. Galanis' Office Locations
Galanis Cataract & Laser Eye Surgery7331 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Directions (314) 633-8575
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was great as usual from Katin to the best doctor Dr Galanis in the world.
About Dr. John Galanis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1215921069
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Johns Mercy Hosp
- Washington University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galanis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galanis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galanis has seen patients for Drusen, Ocular Hypertension and Juvenile Macular Degeneration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Galanis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galanis.
