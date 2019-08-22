Dr. John Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gallagher, MD
Overview of Dr. John Gallagher, MD
Dr. John Gallagher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They completed their residency with Thos Jefferson Hosp
Dr. Gallagher's Office Locations
Bucks ENT Associates PC3 Cornerstone Dr Ste 703, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (267) 689-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Gallagher! His bedside manner is awesome and he was open and honest about everything. My procedure went flawlessly and the nurses at the hospital told me that he is the ent they send their family members to, and that is quite an endorsement for him my opinion.
About Dr. John Gallagher, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1508846957
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson Hosp
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
