Dr. John Gallen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Gallen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Curry General Hospital, Fairchild Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center, Sky Lakes Medical Center and Sutter Coast Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 555 Black Oak Dr Fl 4, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 789-8000
- 2 700 SW Ramsey Ave, Grants Pass, OR 97527 Directions (541) 507-2140
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Curry General Hospital
- Fairchild Medical Center
- Providence Medford Medical Center
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
- Sutter Coast Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Awsome Dr. He is friendly and I can communicate well with him. I trust his decisions. I see him for diabetes. Would definitely recommend this Dr. Mrs. Fitzwater Jan 2022
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
