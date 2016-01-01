Overview of Dr. John Garcia, MD

Dr. John Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Perry County Memorial Hospital, Phelps Health and Washington County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Premier Medical Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.