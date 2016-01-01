Overview of Dr. John Gardner, MD

Dr. John Gardner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Gardner works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Germantown, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS, Munford, TN and Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.