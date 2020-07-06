Dr. Garofalo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Garofalo, MD
Overview
Dr. John Garofalo, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
-
1
Great Neck825 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 773-4500Friday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Miller & Garofalo233 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 773-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareConnect
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Quality Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, highly intelligent and skilled dermatologist. I can't recommend any higher.
About Dr. John Garofalo, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garofalo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garofalo has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garofalo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garofalo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garofalo.
