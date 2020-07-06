See All Dermatologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. John Garofalo, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (11)
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Garofalo, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Garofalo works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 825 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Neck
    825 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 (516) 773-4500
Friday 7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Miller & Garofalo
    233 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Great Neck, NY 11023 (516) 773-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 06, 2020
    Compassionate, highly intelligent and skilled dermatologist. I can't recommend any higher.
    R — Jul 06, 2020
    About Dr. John Garofalo, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730187774
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garofalo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garofalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garofalo works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 825 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Garofalo’s profile.

    Dr. Garofalo has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garofalo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garofalo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garofalo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garofalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garofalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

