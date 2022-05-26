Dr. John Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Garrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Garrett, MD
Dr. John Garrett, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Garrett works at
Dr. Garrett's Office Locations
Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Partners at Virginia Hospital Center1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 288, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 558-6491
Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Partners at Virginia Hospital Center1701 N George Mason Dr Ste 288, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 558-6491
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Garrett was friendly, disarming and confidence-inspiring as my 78 year-old father prepared for a triple bypass with valve replacement surgery following a massive heart attack. His outcome was excellent - now several months later he's doing very well. Dr Garrett and his amazing team made that happen.
About Dr. John Garrett, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
- 1013976216
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- Uab Hospital
- Uab Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garrett speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.
