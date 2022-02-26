Overview

Dr. John Garry, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Garry works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.