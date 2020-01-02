Dr. John Gebhard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebhard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gebhard, MD
Overview
Dr. John Gebhard, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Locations
John F Gebhard MD A Professional Corporation217 Avenida Del Norte, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 540-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant and professional treatment of an old skin issue, results were immediate and lasting. Also consulted for future preventive care. Thank you Dr. Gebhard!
About Dr. John Gebhard, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gebhard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gebhard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gebhard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebhard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebhard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gebhard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gebhard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.