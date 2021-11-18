Overview of Dr. John George, MD

Dr. John George, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. George works at Optim Orthopedics in Savannah, GA with other offices in Reidsville, GA, Claxton, GA, Baxley, GA and Darien, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.