Dr. John George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John George, MD
Dr. John George, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George's Office Locations
-
1
Optim Orthopedics210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 644-5300Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Optim Health System - Reidsville247 S Main St, Reidsville, GA 30453 Directions (912) 629-7772
-
3
Optim Orthopedics209 N River St, Claxton, GA 30417 Directions (912) 739-3275
-
4
Optim Medical Center-Tattnall247a S Main St, Reidsville, GA 30453 Directions (912) 557-8990
-
5
Optim Orthopedics-Baxley110 E Tollison St, Baxley, GA 31513 Directions (912) 367-5486
-
6
Optim Orthopedics ? Darien1101 North Way, Darien, GA 31305 Directions (912) 437-3266
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
Dr George performed 3 surgeries on me. Both rotator cuffs were torn for 10 years. Dr George figured out my problems when no one else did. He also performed a total left knee replacement. My knee was in horrible shape. The MRI didn't tell the whole horrible story! I recovered so well from all of the 3 surgeries even though I was in my 60s and the areas were in horrible shape. Dr George is the best joint surgeon, in my opinion. He is laid back, listens, gives good feed back and he cares.
About Dr. John George, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1891766978
Education & Certifications
- New Eng/Bapt
- New York
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Joint Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.