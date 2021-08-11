Dr. John George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John George, MD
Overview
Dr. John George, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. George works at
Locations
Methodist Richardson Cardiovascular Associates2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 505, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (214) 943-1191Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor! Thorough, very competent, great communicator, experienced, well respected by his peers and those who work with him at Methodist. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. John George, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1891798856
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Med Center
- Hackensack Med Center
- Brooklyn Hospital
- St George's University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
