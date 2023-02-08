See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Freehold, NJ
Dr. John Georgy, MD

Pain Medicine
4.9 (70)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Georgy, MD

Dr. John Georgy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Antigua School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Georgy works at Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Georgy's Office Locations

    Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute
    301 Professional View Dr, Freehold, NJ 07728 (732) 720-2555

  Centrastate Medical Center
  Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Coccygeal Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

    Aetna
    Ameritas
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Medicare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Feb 08, 2023
    Dr. Georgy is very kind and patient. He is a good listener. He takes in all my issues and concerns. He then develops a plan of action and thoroughly explains all of my options. Always a successful outcome. A+++
    About Dr. John Georgy, MD

    Pain Medicine
    10 years of experience
    English, Arabic and Spanish
    1972921948
    Education & Certifications

    Hofstra School of Medicine/Northwell Health System
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University - Montefiore Medical Center
    Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine
    American University of Antigua School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Georgy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Georgy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Georgy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Georgy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Georgy works at Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute in Freehold, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Georgy’s profile.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Georgy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Georgy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Georgy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Georgy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

