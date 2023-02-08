Overview of Dr. John Georgy, MD

Dr. John Georgy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Antigua School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Georgy works at Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.