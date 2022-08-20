Dr. John Gerald Canto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gerald Canto, MD
Dr. John Gerald Canto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Canto?
Dr. Canto is the best of the best: I have been his patient for years. He is highly professional and Patient Centered. He listens to me, and includes my input in developing protocols. Given I manage CHF, CAD, and Cardiomyopathy, it's comforting to have a Cardiology like Doctor Canto.
About Dr. John Gerald Canto, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- U Ala
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
