Dr. John Gerald Canto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Canto works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.