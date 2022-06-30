Overview of Dr. John German, MD

Dr. John German, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. German works at Albany Medical Center-NSG in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Broken Neck and Spinal Cord Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.