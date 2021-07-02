Dr. John Gholson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gholson, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Gholson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Gholson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clayton Dental Group Dr. Ashley Clayton130 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN 37214 Directions (615) 208-2512Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gholson?
Dr. Gholson was my dentist when I was growing up. Have never forgotten him. Would recommend him to anyone. He's the best!
About Dr. John Gholson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1023029865
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gholson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gholson works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gholson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gholson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.