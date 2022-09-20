Overview of Dr. John Gibbons, MD

Dr. John Gibbons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Gibbons works at Advanced Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Washington, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.