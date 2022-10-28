See All General Surgeons in Neptune, NJ
Dr. John Gibbs, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Gibbs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Gibbs works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Endocrinology in Neptune, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower
    19 Davis Ave Fl 2, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4157

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peritoneal Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Abdominal Pain
Peritoneal Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2022
    I found both Dr. Gibbs and his office staff and surgical team to be at the highest standards. Dr. Gibbs was extremely caring and comforting throughout my entire surgical procedure. Every follow-up in his office he showed he cared for me and my situation. Every single person was professional, caring and could not do enough for me to make sure I was comfortable. I also have to shout out to the Jersey shore medical hospital and their staff. Each and every person there did everything possible to make my time there comfortable. I found everyone extremely knowledgeable in whatever task they were performing.
    Highly Recommend — Oct 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Gibbs, MD
    About Dr. John Gibbs, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063418176
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gibbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gibbs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gibbs works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Endocrinology in Neptune, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gibbs’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

