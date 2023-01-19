See All Neurologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. John Gibson, MD

Neurology
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Gibson, MD

Dr. John Gibson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Gibson works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gibson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park
    190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 120, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7344
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 19, 2023
    He took time to listen to our concerns ! He is rather laid back and responded with information and had good insights.
    Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. John Gibson, MD

    • Neurology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1326057928
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospice and Palliative CareCenter
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    • Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

