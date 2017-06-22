Overview

Dr. John Gietzen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gietzen works at John Gietzen Family Medcn Ctr in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.