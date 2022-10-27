Dr. John Gilbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gilbert, MD
Overview of Dr. John Gilbert, MD
Dr. John Gilbert, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gilbert's Office Locations
-
1
Spine and Brain Neurosurgical Care Pllc3256 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY 40517 Directions (859) 971-0014
Hospital Affiliations
- Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilbert?
Doc done both neck fusion and lower back sugery on me they were a year apart and he truly has magic hands I love his staff and he is the best Dr I truly don't know what I would have done without him he done an amazing job on both I was in a bad accident on March 2022 brik my neck and back all except the places he had fixed before I have not had any trouble out of either place he fixed Doc is the best in my eyes.
About Dr. John Gilbert, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1720051501
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Dr. Gilbert has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.