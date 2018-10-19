Dr. John Gilchrist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilchrist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gilchrist, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Gilchrist, MD
Dr. John Gilchrist, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Gilchrist works at
Dr. Gilchrist's Office Locations
Oklahoma Otolaryngology Associates3824 S Boulevard Ste 160, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 253-2209Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gilchrist took care of me last minute yesterday after my PCP diagnosed me with an abscess on my throat. He got me in quick and treated me for it. Great gentleman...very friendly and comforting. I haven't had much need for an ENT doc in the past but will seek him should I need one in the future.
About Dr. John Gilchrist, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilchrist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilchrist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilchrist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilchrist works at
Dr. Gilchrist has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilchrist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilchrist. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilchrist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilchrist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilchrist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.