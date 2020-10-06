See All Podiatrists in Mechanicsburg, PA
Dr. John Gilfert, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (11)
Map Pin Small Mechanicsburg, PA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Gilfert, DPM

Dr. John Gilfert, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Gilfert works at Cumberland Valley Foot and Ankle Specialists in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gilfert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cumberland Valley Foot and Ankle Specialists
    5148 E Trindle Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 761-3161
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Cumberland Valley Foot and Ankle Specialists PC
    5108 E Trindle Rd Ste 100, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 761-3161

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John Gilfert, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275528945
    Education & Certifications

    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
