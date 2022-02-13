Dr. John Giliberto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giliberto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Giliberto, MD
Overview of Dr. John Giliberto, MD
Dr. John Giliberto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Giliberto's Office Locations
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and very helpful!
About Dr. John Giliberto, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Centers
- Brown Medical School
- University of Toronto
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giliberto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giliberto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Giliberto using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Giliberto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giliberto has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Nodule and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giliberto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Giliberto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giliberto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giliberto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giliberto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.