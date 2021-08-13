Dr. John Gilmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gilmore, MD
Overview of Dr. John Gilmore, MD
Dr. John Gilmore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Methodist Hospital For Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Gilmore's Office Locations
John R Gilmore MD10740 N Central Expy Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 361-5285
Linda L Burk MD1703 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 361-5285
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital For Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr Gilmore, he answered all my questions and took care of all my concerns, great doctor.
About Dr. John Gilmore, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194778928
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilmore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilmore has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gilmore speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.