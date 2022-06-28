Dr. John Girard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Girard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Girard, MD
Dr. John Girard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Cetec.
Dr. Girard works at
Dr. Girard's Office Locations
John P. Girard MD PA2499 Glades Rd Ste 301, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 750-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Girard is an excellent physician. He saved my life. I was addicted to Heroin for years. He was able to treat me with a combination of medications which eliminated my addiction. I am now a new person with a new life. I will always be great full for his compassionate care.
About Dr. John Girard, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meth Hospital
- Universidad Cetec
Frequently Asked Questions
