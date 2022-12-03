See All Plastic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. John Girotto, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Girotto, MD

Dr. John Girotto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED|Washington University - St Louis (SOM) and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Girotto works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery) in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft, Big Ears and Maxillary Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Girotto's Office Locations

    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery)
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
    Pediatric Plastic Surgery of the University of Rochester
    601 Elmwood Ave # 661, Rochester, NY 14642

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Big Ears
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Big Ears
Maxillary Hypoplasia

Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. John Girotto, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417984162
    Education & Certifications

    • Seattle Childrens Hospital and Regional Medical Center/Harborview Medical Center|University of Washington (GME)
    • Johns Hopkins University (GME)
    • Johns Hopkins
    • WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED|Washington University - St Louis (SOM)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Girotto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Girotto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Girotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Girotto has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft, Big Ears and Maxillary Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girotto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Girotto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girotto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girotto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girotto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

