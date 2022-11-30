Dr. John Given, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Given is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Given, MD is a Pulmonologist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Allergy and Respiratory Center4048 Dressler Rd NW Ste 100, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 479-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
In 2015 I had a sinus/respiratory illness that lasted for 4 months, no matter how many antibiotics my family doctor gave me. I just kept getting worse but they never went beyond prescribing antibiotics. I found Dr. Given and I can't thank him enough. They did a lot of testing, hit it with 5 medications and followed up with me until I was completely well. I'm hoping to see him again now.
About Dr. John Given, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1588779748
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Fell-Ri Hosp/Natl Inst Hlth
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
