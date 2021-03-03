Dr. Glaspy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Glaspy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Glaspy, MD
Dr. John Glaspy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Glaspy works at
Dr. Glaspy's Office Locations
-
1
Limited To Official University Duties On100 Medical Plz Ste 550, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-4955
-
2
UCLA Porter Ranch Hematology19950 Rinaldi St Ste 310, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 271-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glaspy?
Dr John Glaspy, Dr. Hirschfeld is a dedicated physician who practices medicine with expertise and lots of heart. His treatment of patients with cancer is next to none, as his sensitivity and unique battles of each of his patients is his highest priority. I highly recommend him as a physician and as a person of integrity and honor.
About Dr. John Glaspy, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1639104250
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glaspy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glaspy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glaspy works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaspy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaspy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaspy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaspy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.