Dr. Glomset has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Glomset, MD
Overview of Dr. John Glomset, MD
Dr. John Glomset, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Dr. Glomset works at
Dr. Glomset's Office Locations
Southwestern Medical Center5602 SW Lee Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 353-8600
OSOI - Oklahoma City608 NW 9th St Ste 6000, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 552-5764
Oklahoma Sports & Orthopedics Institute13500 S Tulsa Dr Ste 301, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 515-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwestern Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor! He takes the time to explain all of your options, and answers any questions or concerns that you have. Excellent bedside manner!
About Dr. John Glomset, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1043400641
Education & Certifications
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glomset accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glomset has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Glomset. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glomset.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glomset, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glomset appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.