Overview

Dr. John Godfrey, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Chester, PA. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Godfrey works at Cardiology Consultants Of Philadelphia in Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.