Dr. John Goff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California (Irvine)|University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora, OrthoColorado Hospital, Penrose Hospital and St. Anthony Summit Hospital.



Dr. Goff works at RMG Lakewood in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.