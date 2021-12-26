Dr. John Goff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Goff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Goff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California (Irvine)|University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora, OrthoColorado Hospital, Penrose Hospital and St. Anthony Summit Hospital.
Locations
RMG Lakewood355 Union Blvd Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 743-7444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Anthony Summit Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goff himself is great! He diagnosed why my metabolic blood work was so far off, and prescribed the medication that brought it back in line. He doesn't go overboard with tests because he's experienced with this condition. He responds quickly on the portal. I had recommendations from 3 separate doctors to him specifically! So glad to have found him. My only critique is that his office staff is not good. It's hard to get a response from them, and they don't seem to be able to send me orders for blood work that the lab can accept. When I first tried to get an appointment, I had to be very persistent to get through. Their phone system didn't work properly, and reporting it didn't help. I don't know if they've always been difficult, because I didn't start with them until 2020, during the worst of Covid. Luckily, the portal to communicate with the doctor works. All of my appointments have been virtual, which, for my condition, is fine.
About Dr. John Goff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health &amp;amp;amp; Science University Hospital|Oregon Health &amp;amp;amp;amp; Science University Hospital|University Oreg Health Science Center
- University of California (Irvine)|University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Goff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goff has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Goff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.