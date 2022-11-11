Overview of Dr. John Goldblatt, MD

Dr. John Goldblatt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Goldblatt works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.