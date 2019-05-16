Dr. Golding III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Golding III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Golding III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Golding III works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Care Center Pllc1614 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 553-7600
- 2 4312 Holiday Inn Express Way NW Ste 203, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 553-7600
Hamilton Medical Center1200 Memorial Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 272-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Minimal wait time. Dr Golding and staff are very kind, compassionate, knowledgeable and professional.
About Dr. John Golding III, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1255307575
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golding III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golding III has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golding III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Golding III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golding III.
