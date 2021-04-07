See All Neurologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. John Goldner, MD

Neurology
3.4 (19)
Call for new patient details
60 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Goldner, MD

Dr. John Goldner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Goldner works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Physicians Clinic - Indian Hills
    8901 W Dodge Rd Ste 210, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 354-8990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Trigeminal Neuralgia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Trigeminal Neuralgia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Asterixis (Flapping Tremor) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Ataxia With Fasciculations Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dopamine Responsive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Dystonia With Cerebellar Atrophy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Progressive, Myoclonic 3 Chevron Icon
Episodic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Familial Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Focal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Friedreich's Ataxia Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Limb Dystonia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multifocal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonic Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myoclonic Seizures Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Optic-Spinal Form of Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Oromandibular Dystonia (OMB) Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 3, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK3) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudotumoral Form of Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Retrobulbar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Secondary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sensory Ataxia Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia With Axonal Neuropathy, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tardive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torsion Dystonia Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. John Goldner, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508818188
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    Internship
    • Deaconess Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goldner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldner works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Goldner’s profile.

    Dr. Goldner has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

