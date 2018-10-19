See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. John Gomes, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Gomes, MD

Dr. John Gomes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Gomes works at Womens Health Care Garden City in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gomes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Health Care Garden City
    1000 Franklin Ave Ste 200, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-8883

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
STD Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
STD Screening

Treatment frequency



Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

Oct 19, 2018
This review is based off my first visit with Dr. Gomes and his staff. I am 36 years old and experiencing a few different issues along with the desire to get pregnant. From the moment I walked in, I knew Dr. Gomes and his staff were different. They were welcoming, friendly, competent and efficient. The office is clean and comfortable. Dr. Gomes spent over an hour with me formulating a treatment plan. He is thorough and works to provide you with the best care possible. Best office experience ever.
Great Neck — Oct 19, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Gomes, MD
About Dr. John Gomes, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053461350
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Gomes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gomes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gomes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gomes works at Womens Health Care Garden City in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gomes’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

