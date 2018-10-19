Dr. John Gomes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gomes, MD
Dr. John Gomes, MD
Dr. John Gomes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Gomes' Office Locations
Womens Health Care Garden City, 1000 Franklin Ave Ste 200, Garden City, NY 11530
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This review is based off my first visit with Dr. Gomes and his staff. I am 36 years old and experiencing a few different issues along with the desire to get pregnant. From the moment I walked in, I knew Dr. Gomes and his staff were different. They were welcoming, friendly, competent and efficient. The office is clean and comfortable. Dr. Gomes spent over an hour with me formulating a treatment plan. He is thorough and works to provide you with the best care possible. Best office experience ever.
About Dr. John Gomes, MD
Obstetrics & Gynecology
37 years of experience
- English
- 1053461350
Education & Certifications
Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
