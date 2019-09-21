Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Gomez, MD
Dr. John Gomez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez's Office Locations
Bnn Anesthesia Pllc18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 470, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 623-5763
- 2 925 Gessner Rd Ste 510, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 530-4159
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a excellent dr. Very professional and compassionate. He helped me when no one else could. I was sick for a very long time this man never gave up on me. Now I’m back to work and better than ever. I love Dr Gomez he saved my life!!!
About Dr. John Gomez, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710970199
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Gout, and more.
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.