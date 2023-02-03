Overview of Dr. John Gooch, MD

Dr. John Gooch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.



Dr. Gooch works at St Luke's at the Villages Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.