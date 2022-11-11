Dr. John Goodner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Goodner, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Goodner, DPM
Dr. John Goodner, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Goodner works at
Dr. Goodner's Office Locations
1
South Florida Institute of Sports Medicine - Pembroke Pines17842 Nw 2nd St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 430-9901Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
South Florida Institute of Sports Medicine209 Sw 84th Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 720-1530Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 12:30pmThursday8:00am - 12:30pmFriday1:00pm - 5:30pm
3
Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida, Weston FL1600 Town Center Blvd Ste C, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 389-5900Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday12:00pm - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Florida Blue
- Gallagher Basset
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Preferred Community Choice
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodner?
Dr Goodner is an amazing doctor. He knows his stuff. He is super nice and supportive. Look not further. Anything with your feet, lower legs, he’s your doctor. As an athlete as well, his protocols are fantastic. I bring a list of questions. He answers them all. Thank you so much!!!!
About Dr. John Goodner, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1003313271
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Health Care System
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodner works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.