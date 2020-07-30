Overview of Dr. John Googe, MD

Dr. John Googe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.



Dr. Googe works at Orthopedic Specialists Of Louisiana in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.