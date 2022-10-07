Overview of Dr. John Goosey, MD

Dr. John Goosey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Goosey works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.