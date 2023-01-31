Overview

Dr. John Gordon, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Medicine, Durham, North Carolina and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Gordon works at Southeastern Center for Fertility and Reproductive Surgery in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.