Dr. John Gore, MD
Overview of Dr. John Gore, MD
Dr. John Gore, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Gore's Office Locations
Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 1266, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Endocrine Tumor Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4225 ROOSEVELT WAY NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor, he has a kind and giving spirit. Does everything he possibly can to resolve issues.
About Dr. John Gore, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1265553374
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Gore has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gore.
