Critical Care Surgeons in Lakewood, NJ
Dr. John Gorechlad, MD

Trauma Surgery
4.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Gorechlad, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Gorechlad works at BARNHS- in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Tinton Falls, NJ, Mineola, NY and Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Critical Care Surgery, LLC
    600 River Ave # 4, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 786-3293
  2. 2
    NJ Surgical Specialists
    766 Shrewsbury Ave Ste 100, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 705-6885
  3. 3
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    101 Prospect St Ste 214, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 705-6859
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates--Mineola
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 548-5823
  5. 5
    NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates
    259 1st St # 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 786-3291
  6. 6
    RWJBH Primary Eatontown
    145 Wyckoff Rd Ste 201, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 705-6871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gunshot Wound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Postoperative Abdominal Wound Dehiscence Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Septic Shock Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stab Wound Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Traumatic Resuscitation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Shock Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2020
    Dr. Gorechlad is very intelligent, compassionate and direct with your care. He operated twice on me. Both times he was all of the above. Can not recommend him more.
    Margaret from Lakewood NJ — Feb 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Gorechlad, MD
    About Dr. John Gorechlad, MD

    Specialties
    • Trauma Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881788065
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gorechlad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorechlad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorechlad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorechlad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorechlad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorechlad.

