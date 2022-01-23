Overview of Dr. John Gorecki, MD

Dr. John Gorecki, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Hamilton Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Gorecki works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Demorest, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.