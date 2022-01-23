Dr. John Gorecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gorecki, MD
Overview of Dr. John Gorecki, MD
Dr. John Gorecki, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Hamilton Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Gorecki works at
Dr. Gorecki's Office Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Neurosurgery Answer1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 310, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 730-7796
North Georgia Outreach Clinic800 Austin Dr, Demorest, GA 30535 Directions (678) 730-7796
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Habersham Medical Center
- Hamilton Medical Center
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorecki?
(The best did laminectomy and kyphoplasty I’m like new now
About Dr. John Gorecki, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, French, German and Polish
- 1003814716
Education & Certifications
- University Western Toronto
- University Toronto
- St Michaels Hosp|St Michaels Hospital
- Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorecki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorecki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorecki has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gorecki speaks French, German and Polish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorecki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorecki.
