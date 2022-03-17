Dr. John Gosserand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gosserand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gosserand, MD
Overview
Dr. John Gosserand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Dr. Gosserand works at
Locations
Alexandria GastroIntestinal Specialists, LLC3311 Prescott Rd Ste 411, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 448-5310
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gosserand?
I have been seeing Dr. Gosserand for years. I have IBS and have a colonoscopy every 5 years. He is very kind and caring and takes an interest in your symptoms. He has recently treated me for C-diff. When calling the office I always get a call back either from him or his nurse. Staff is friendly and polite. I highly recommend Dr. Gosserand.
About Dr. John Gosserand, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1356371231
Education & Certifications
- ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gosserand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gosserand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gosserand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gosserand works at
Dr. Gosserand has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gosserand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosserand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosserand.
