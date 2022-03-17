Overview

Dr. John Gosserand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Gosserand works at Alexandria GastroIntestinal Specialists, LLC in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.