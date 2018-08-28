Dr. John Gouin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gouin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gouin, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Gouin, DPM
Dr. John Gouin, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Dr. Gouin works at
Dr. Gouin's Office Locations
Physicians Plaza West2601 Hospital Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Directions (361) 883-5955Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My bone spurs were killing me! Not only was Dr. Gouin completely understanding, but the Cortizone shots were extremely helpful and did not give me much discomfort at all! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. John Gouin, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790766442
Education & Certifications
- Loretto Hosp
- Southside Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Gouin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gouin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gouin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gouin has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gouin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gouin speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gouin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gouin.
