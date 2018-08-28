See All Podiatric Surgeons in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. John Gouin, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.1 (16)
Map Pin Small Corpus Christi, TX
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Gouin, DPM

Dr. John Gouin, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.

Dr. Gouin works at Corpus Christi Podiatry in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Gouin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Plaza West
    2601 Hospital Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 883-5955
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
  • CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South
  • Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 28, 2018
    My bone spurs were killing me! Not only was Dr. Gouin completely understanding, but the Cortizone shots were extremely helpful and did not give me much discomfort at all! I highly recommend him!
    Martha Ruiz — Aug 28, 2018
    Photo: Dr. John Gouin, DPM
    About Dr. John Gouin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790766442
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loretto Hosp
    Internship
    • Southside Hospital
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gouin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gouin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gouin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gouin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gouin works at Corpus Christi Podiatry in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gouin’s profile.

    Dr. Gouin has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gouin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gouin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gouin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gouin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gouin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

